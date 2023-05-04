Board member: 92-year-old Buffett won't be replaced soon

Olson said Abel has had the advantage of spending many years working closely with Buffett and is steeped in Berkshire's unusual culture of letting companies it owns largely run themselves. Olson said he thinks preserving that culture of trust will be the most important part of Abel's job running the company.

“He has had a lot of what I would call grooming and practice,” Olson said.

Berkshire has said for years that Buffett's job as chairman, CEO and chief investment officer will be split into several parts when he is gone. Berkshire finally designated Abel as the CEO successor two years ago after Munger hinted at it during an offhand comment at the annual meeting.

Buffett has said he believes his oldest son, Howard, who already serves on Berkshire's board, would make an ideal chairman to help protect the company's culture.

Berkshire has hired two other investment managers who oversee a small part of the company's portfolio now. Olson said Abel will have to decide how big a role those two will play in managing Berkshire's investments in the future.

Berkshire owns an eclectic assortment of businesses including Geico and other major insurers, a number of large utilities, BNSF railroad and a range of retail and manufacturing businesses. Berkshire also holds major stakes in companies like Apple, Bank of America, American Express, Coca-Cola and Chinese electric car maker BYD.