BNSF tracks back in service after Wisconsin dedrailment

Crawford County Emergency Management Specialist Marc Myhre said about 20 BNSF Railway cars were involved.

Two cars went into the Mississippi River, but neither contained hazardous materials, Kent said. Some of the containers that derailed on shore contained paint and lithium-ion batteries, and a boom was being placed in the impacted area, she said.

“The volumes involved don’t pose a risk to the river or the communities,” Kent said last week.

The derailment came almost three months after a Norfolk Southern train derailed in East Palestine, Ohio. Officials there decided to release and burn toxic vinyl chloride from five tanker cars to prevent a possible catastrophic explosion.

Hundreds of people had to evacuate in Raymond, Minnesota, in March after a BNSF train hauling ethanol and corn syrup derailed and caught fire.

Credit: AP Credit: AP