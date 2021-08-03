BMW reaps $5.7 billion in profit, warns on parts shortages

The company warned, however, that shortages of electronic parts could make production and sales for the rest of the year “volatile."

The Munich-based automaker said it benefited from strong pricing during the quarter and a predominance of more-profitable vehicles in its sales mix. It reaped fat operating profit margins of 15.8% for its luxury cars and SUVs. The BMW result follows strong profits at competitor Mercedes-Benz, a division of Daimler, and at Volkswagen's premium Audi and Porsche divisions, all of which also turned in double-digit operating profit margins.