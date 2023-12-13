Blues fire coach Craig Berube after team's 4th straight loss; Bannister named interim coach

The St. Louis Blues fired coach Craig Berube on Tuesday night, hours after a 6-4 loss to the Detroit Red Wings

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By WARREN MAYES – Associated Press
21 minutes ago
X

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Blues fired coach Craig Berube on Tuesday night, hours after a 6-4 loss to the Detroit Red Wings.

The loss was the season-worst fourth straight for the Blues, who are off to a 13-14-1 start to the season.

Berube guided the Blues to their only Stanley Cup championship in 2019.

The 57-year-old Berube, in his sixth season with the Blues, had a record of 206-131-44.

The Blues named Drew Bannister, coach of the Springfield Thunderbirds of the American Hockey League, as interim coach.

___

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL

In Other News
1
Congo's presidential election spotlights the deadly crisis in the east...
2
Delegates have a new, stronger climate proposal at COP28 as nations...
3
Bedard scores early but McDavid gets 2 assists to lead Oilers past...
4
Amid outcry over Gaza tactics, videos of soldiers acting maliciously...
5
Nuggets star Nikola Jokic ejected in second quarter against Bulls
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top