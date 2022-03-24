Blue Jays trade Grichuk and $9.7M to Rockies for Tapia

The free agent signing of infielder/outfielder Kris Bryant had a big impact on Tapia, who was penciled in as the team’s left fielder before Bryant’s arrival. Tapia became the odd-outfielder-out with Sam Hilliard in center and Charlie Blackmon in right.

Known for his speed, Tapia tied for the team lead with 20 stolen bases last season. The 28-year-old from the Dominican Republic also hit .273 with six homers and 50 RBIs.

In 2020, Tapia got a boost in playing time with Ian Desmond electing to opt out of the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tapia finished with a career-best .321 average that season.

Tapia made his big league debut with Colorado in Sept. 2, 2016.

The Blue Jays signed Grichuk to a long-term deal in 2019 but he wasn't assured of a starting job. Toronto has George Springer, Teoscar Hernández and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. in the outfield.

A first-round pick of the Los Angeles Angels in 2009, Grichuk got traded to the St. Louis Cardinals in 2013. He was dealt again when the Cards sent him to the Blue Jays in January 2018.

Pinto earned MVP honors in the Dominican Summer League after hitting .360 for DSL Colorado. He also stole a league-leading 41 bases.

The 19-year-old signed with the Rockies as an international free agent in July 2019.

AP Baseball Writer Ronald Blum and AP Sports Writer Pat Graham contributed to this report.

