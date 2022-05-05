Blue Jays beat Yanks 2-1, end New York's 11-game win streak

Yankees manager Aaron Boone was ejected by plate umpire Marty Foster for arguing balls and strikes during Aaron Judge’s at-bat in the eighth. Foster upset Judge after calling him out on a low strike in the sixth.

Boone and Foster exchanged heated words before the Yankees manager exited the dugout. One pitch later, Judge struck out swinging to end the inning.

Kikuchi won for the first time in five starts with Toronto. He walked one and struck out a season-high seven.

David Phelps got one out in the seventh but left after issuing back-to-back walks, and Tim Mayza came on and retired the next two batters. Yimi Garcia worked the eighth.

Toronto improved to 10-3 in one-run games.

Judge finished 0 for 3 with a walk and three strikeouts, fanning three times for the second straight night. He went hitless for just the second time in 14 games.

Gallo returned to the lineup after missing the past three games because of a tight left groin and homered on the first pitch he saw from Kikuchi in the third.

Gallo’s homer was his third and New York’s major league-leading 35th.

Chapman opened the scoring in the second with a leadoff blast off left-hander Nestor Cortes. The homer was Chapman’s fifth.

Bo Bichette hit a two-out double in the third and Guerrero broke the deadlock with his single.

Cortes (1-1) allowed two runs and four hits in four innings. He walked four and struck out three.

New York lost for the second time in 17 games when hitting at least one home run.

ROSTER MOVES

The Blue Jays selected RHP Casey Lawrence from Triple-A Buffalo and optioned LHP Andrew Vasquez to Triple-A. To make room for Lawrence on the 40-man roster, INF Gosuke Katoh was designated for assignment.

NEW HOME FOR HOLLAND

LHP Derek Holland tweeted that he signed a minor league deal with Toronto. A 13-year veteran, Holland went 3-2 with a 5.07 ERA in 39 games with Detroit last season. He has also pitched for Texas, San Francisco, Pittsburgh, and both the Chicago Cubs and White Sox.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Blue Jays: OF Teoscar Hernández (strained left oblique) went 1 for 3 and struck out twice in his second rehab game at Class-A Dunedin. Hernández could rejoin the Blue Jays in Cleveland on Thursday.

UP NEXT

Yankees: RHP Gerrit Cole (2-0, 3.00) starts Friday as the Yankees return home for the opener of a three-game series against Texas. RHP Glenn Otto (1-0, 2.89) starts for the Rangers

Blue Jays: RHP José Berríos (2-0, 4.13) starts Thursday in the opener of a four-game series in Cleveland. RHP Aaron Civale (0-2, 10.67) goes for the Guardians.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined Shape Caption Toronto Blue Jays' Matt Chapman runs the bases after hitting a home run against the New York Yankees during the second inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Toronto. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Christopher Katsarov Credit: Christopher Katsarov Combined Shape Caption Toronto Blue Jays' Matt Chapman runs the bases after hitting a home run against the New York Yankees during the second inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Toronto. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Christopher Katsarov Credit: Christopher Katsarov

Combined Shape Caption New York Yankees starting pitcher Nestor Cortes throws during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Toronto. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Christopher Katsarov Credit: Christopher Katsarov Combined Shape Caption New York Yankees starting pitcher Nestor Cortes throws during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Toronto. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Christopher Katsarov Credit: Christopher Katsarov

Combined Shape Caption Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi throws to a New York Yankees batter during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Toronto. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Christopher Katsarov Credit: Christopher Katsarov Combined Shape Caption Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi throws to a New York Yankees batter during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Toronto. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Christopher Katsarov Credit: Christopher Katsarov

Combined Shape Caption Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette (11) throws to first base after New York Yankees' Aaron Judge (99) was forced out at second base during the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Toronto. Anthony Rizzo was safe at first. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Christopher Katsarov Credit: Christopher Katsarov Combined Shape Caption Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette (11) throws to first base after New York Yankees' Aaron Judge (99) was forced out at second base during the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Toronto. Anthony Rizzo was safe at first. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Christopher Katsarov Credit: Christopher Katsarov