Blue Jays agree to 3-year deal with manager John Schneider

Drafted by Toronto in 2002, Schneider was a minor league catcher for six seasons before becoming a minor league manager in 2009. He managed in the minors for 10 seasons, winning championships at three levels, before joining the Blue Jays’ staff in 2019. He became bench coach before the 2022 season.

Schneider was named Eastern League Manager of the Year after his Double-A New Hampshire team won the league title in 2018. That team included current Blue Jays players Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette and Cavan Biggio.

Schneider’s contract includes a team option for 2026. He is the 14th manager in Blue Jays history.

“I am honored, excited, and deeply humbled to continue leading this extraordinary group of players, coaches, and staff,” Schneider said in a statement.

