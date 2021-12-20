Blue Jackets, Canadiens shut down, 9 of 32 NHL teams paused

The Blue Jackets had games set for Monday night at Buffalo and Thursday at home against the Sabres rescheduled, and the NHL postponed the New Jersey Devils' game at the Pittsburgh Penguins set for Tuesday, bringing the total to 43 across the league this season. The league said Columbus was shut down because of “concern with the number of positive cases within the last several days as well concern for continued COVID spread."

Seven other NHL teams have been shut down as positive test results have risen across the league. The Detroit Red Wings and Toronto Maple Leafs were added to that list Sunday, joining the Colorado Avalanche, Florida Panthers, Calgary Flames, Nashville Predators and Boston Bruins.