Blocked: Louisiana congressional maps with 1 Black district

Nation & World
By KEVIN McGILL, Associated Press
30 minutes ago
A federal judge in Louisiana has blocked the use of newly drawn congressional maps that include only one mostly Black district

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal judge on Monday blocked the use of newly drawn congressional maps in Louisiana that include only one mostly Black district, and she ordered the Legislature to come up with a remedial plan by June 20.

State officials swiftly filed a notice of appeal of the order by U.S. District Judge Shelly Dick in Baton Rouge.

The district map was drawn up in a special session earlier this year by the Republican-dominated Legislature. Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards vetoed the maps but his veto was overridden. That led to a lawsuit by voting rights advocates.

Edwards said lawmakers should have included a second majority-Black district among the six districts they approved, noting that the state's population is almost one-third Black.

In blocking the use of the map pending further elections, Dick said those filing the lawsuit were likely to prevail with their argument that the new districts violate the federal Voting Rights Act. She blocked Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin from conducting any elections using the new map.

