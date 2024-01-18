Blinken's latest diplomatic trip will take him to Africa as crises continue to vex US foreign policy

The trip will be his third overseas mission in the new year. He returned from a Gaza-focused, weeklong 10-nation trip to the Middle East last Thursday and a three-day trip to the World Economic Forum in Switzerland on Wednesday.

Blinken's Africa trip comes as the United States is increasingly nervous about its relationships on the continent, particularly after coups last year in Niger and Gabon, and escalating unrest in Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

In addition, the U.S. and China are in a battle for influence throughout Africa. That topic will likely top his the agenda in Angola, which China has targeted for significant investment.

Blinken will highlight the administration's partnership with African nation on issues such as the climate, economic investment, food and health, department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement.

While in Ivory Coast, Blinken may attend an Africa Cup of Nations soccer match between the host country and Equatorial Guinea.