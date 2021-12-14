Blinken vows more US military might in Indo-Pacific

Blinken insisted that the U.S. is not trying to force countries to choose between the United States and China or seeking conflict with China. But he laid out a litany of complaints about “Beijing's aggressive actions” from “Northeast Asia to Southeast Asia and from the Mekong River to the Pacific Islands."

Blinken is in Indonesia on the first leg of a week-long, three-nation tour of Southeast Asia that will also take him to Malaysia and Thailand. Countering China’s growing aggressiveness in the region, particularly in the South China Sea, in Hong Kong and against Taiwan is prominent on his agenda.

“Countries across the region want this behavior to change,” he said. “We do too.”

“We are determined to ensure freedom of navigation in the South China Sea,” he said. “It is also why we have an abiding interest in peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.”

Blinken said U.S. “will forge stronger connections” with its five treaty allies in the region — Australia, Japan, the Philippines, South Korea and Thailand — boost ties between them and cultivate a stronger partnership with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, many of whose members feel threatened by China.

“A strong and independent ASEAN has long been central to tackle urgent crises and long-term challenges,” Blinken said, in particular calling out the military rulers of Myanmar, also known as Burma, for their February takeover and subsequent crackdown on protesters.

“We will continue to work with our allies and partners to press the regime to cease its indiscriminate violence, release all of those unjustly detained, allow unhindered access, and restore Burma’s path to inclusive democracy,” he said.

Blinken also lauded the administration's commitment to providing coronavirus vaccines to the countries of the Indo-Pacific and its support for their efforts to combat and deal with climate change.

Blinken confined his remarks to the Indo-Pacific and China although he began his current overseas journey in Britain at a Group of Seven foreign ministers meeting that delivered a stern warning to Russia over Ukraine.

On arriving in Indonesia on Monday, Blinken found that a top aide Russian President Vladimir Putin, national security adviser, Nikolay Patrushev, was already in Jakarta for security talks.

In this photo released by Indonesian Presidential Palace, Indonesian President Joko Widodo right, talks with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, center, as U.S. Ambassador to Indonesia Sung Kim, left, looks on, during their meeting at Merdeka Palace in Jakarta, Indonesia, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. (Agus Suparto, Indonesian Presidential Palace via AP)

In this photo released by Indonesian Presidential Palace, Indonesian President Joko Widodo right, greets U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken as U.S. Ambassador to Indonesia Sung Kim, left, looks on, during their meeting at Merdeka Palace in Jakarta, Indonesia, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. (Agus Suparto, Indonesian Presidential Palace via AP)