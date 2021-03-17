Blinken urges China to convince North Korea to denuclearize

Earlier Thursday, Choe Son Hui, North Korea’s first vice foreign minister, confirmed Blinken’s previous announcement that Washington had reached out to Pyongyang through several channels starting in mid-February, but it hasn’t received any response.

Choe called the U.S. outreach a “time-delaying trick” and said North Korea would keep discarding similar offers for talks unless Washington withdraws its hostility. “What has been heard from the U.S. since the emergence of the new regime is only a lunatic theory of ‘threat from North Korea’ and groundless rhetoric about ‘complete denuclearization,’” she said.

Asked about Choe’s statement, Blinken said he was aware but said he’s more interested in the comments and thoughts of U.S. allies and partners while he was making a regional tour.

U.S.-led diplomacy focusing on North Korea’s nuclear weapons remains stalemated for about two years because of disputes over U.S.-led sanctions. Experts are debating whether the United States and its allies should settle for a deal that would freeze North Korea’s nuclear activities in return for relaxing sanctions to prevent its arsenal from growing.

Earlier this week, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un threatened to abandon rapprochement with South Korea and warned the United States to “refrain from causing a stink,” while criticizing regular U.S.-South Korean military drills that her government views as an invasion rehearsal.

Some experts say North Korea, which is eager to win sanctions relief, may further raise animosities with missile tests to boost its leverage in any negotiations with the United States. North Korea’s moribund economy is under additional pressure because of the pandemic-related border closure that has significantly shrunk its external trade and a spate of natural disasters last summer.

After the so-called “two plus two” talks, Blinken, Austin and their South Korean counterparts said in a joint statement that North Korean nuclear and ballistic missile issues are “a priority for the alliance” and reaffirmed a shared commitment to address those issues. Both Bliken and Austin said the allies remain committed to North Korea's denuclearization.

Blinken and Austin are on the first overseas trip by Cabinet-level officials since Biden took office in January. They visited Japan before coming to Seoul.

Blinken said Thursday’s talks discussed China's role, and "we are clear eyed about Beijing’s consistent failure to uphold its commitments.”

“And we spoke about how Beijing’s aggressive and authoritarian behavior are challenging the stability and security prosperity of the Pacific region,” he said. “Beijing’s actions make forging a common approach among our allies all the more important at a time when we’re seeing a rollback of democracy and human rights around the world, including in Burma.”

Blinken will meet senior Chinese officials in Anchorage, Alaska, on his way back to Washington, while Austin will travel on to New Delhi for talks with Indian officials.

China’s ambassador to the United States, Cui Tiankai, said that Beijing doesn’t expect the Alaska talks will resolve all the issues between China and the U.S. and “we don’t hold overly high hopes.” Cu still added that he hoped the meeting would be ”a start and that the two sides can begin a dialogue process that is candid, constructive and realistic.”

