Blinken stresses US resolve in call with Russian diplomat

The State Department said Blinken made that point in a telephone call with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov before what will be their first face-to-face talks next week on the sidelines of an Arctic Council meeting in Iceland. That meeting is aimed at preparing for a planned summit between President Joe Biden and Russia's Vladimir Putin in June.

The department said in a statement that Blinken reaffirmed Biden's “resolve to protect U.S. citizens and act firmly in defense of U.S. interests in response to actions by Russia that harm us or our allies.” Blinken also raised the cases of two Americans detained in Russia on what the U.S. says are unjust charges.