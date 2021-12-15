Blinken says US weighing new sanctions on Myanmar

Blinken was asked specifically about potential sanctions on Myanmar's state-run oil and gas sector but did not mention the possibility in his response. He did, however, address the possibility of a genocide determination.

“We continue also to look actively at determinations of what are the actions taken in Myanmar and whether they constitute genocide and that’s something we’re looking at very actively right now,” Blinken said.

He repeated demands for the Myanmar junta to release all of those who had been “unjustly detained," including democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi, allow unhindered humanitarian access to areas in need of assistance, end violence against protesters and restore Myanmar “to its democratic path."

In response to the same question, Abdullah said Malaysia believes that ASEAN must adopt a more coherent position when it comes to Myanmar. The 10-nation group has long hewed to a policy of non-interference in its members' internal affairs and often resisted taking action against them.

“I understand that we celebrate the principles of non-interference, but...ASEAN should also look at the principle of non-indifference because what happens in Myanmar is already getting out of Myanmar,” he said, noting that Malaysia is now hosting nearly 200,000 Rohingya refugees.

“We have to do some soul-searching,” he said, expressing hope that an ASEAN foreign ministers meeting in January would be able to clarify the group's position on Myanmar and lay out clear demands and milestones for the country's military to meet along with a specific timeline for completing them.

Caption In this photo released by Malaysia's Ministry of Foreign Affair, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, center, is welcomed by Malaysian Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah, right, at foreign ministry in Putrajaya, Malaysia, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. (Jai Huzaini/Ministry of Foreign Affair via AP) Credit: Jai Huzaini

Caption In this photo released by Malaysia's Ministry of Foreign Affair, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, is greeted by Malaysian Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah at foreign ministry in Putrajaya, Malaysia, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. (Jai Huzaini/Ministry of Foreign Affair via AP) Credit: Jai Huzaini

Caption In this photo released by Malaysia's Ministry of Foreign Affair, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, listens to Malaysian Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah at foreign ministry in Putrajaya, Malaysia, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. (Jai Huzaini/Ministry of Foreign Affair via AP) Credit: Jai Huzaini