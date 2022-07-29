Blinken presses Griner, Whelan deal in call with top Russian

It was Blinken's first talk with his Russian counterpart since before Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February.

Blinken did not provide details of Lavrov’s response to what he had previously called a “substantial proposal" for Russia to release Whelan and Griner. Blinken had publicly requested the call and revealed the existence of the offer to Russia — which people familiar with it say involves a swap for Whelan and Griner with convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.