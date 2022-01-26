Blinken: No concessions in response to Russia on Ukraine

The U.S. proposals, echoed in a separate document sent to the Russians by NATO, include the potential for negotiations over offensive missile placements and military exercises in Eastern Europe as well as broad arms control agreements as long as Russia withdraws its estimated 100,000 troops from the Ukrainian border.

Moscow has demanded guarantees that NATO will never admit Ukraine and other ex-Soviet nations as members and that the alliance will roll back troop deployments in former Soviet bloc nations. Some of these, like the membership pledge, are nonstarters for the U.S. and its allies, creating a seemingly intractable stalemate that many fear can only end in a war.

The Kremlin has repeatedly denied it has plans to attack Ukraine, but the U.S. and NATO are worried about Russia massing its troops near Ukraine and conducting a series of sweeping military maneuvers.

As part of the drills, motorized infantry and artillery units in southwestern Russia practiced firing live ammunition, warplanes in Kaliningrad on the Baltic Sea performed bombing runs, dozens of warships sailed for training exercises in the Black Sea and the Arctic, and Russian fighter jets and paratroopers arrived in Belarus for joint war games.

Speaking to Russian lawmakers, Lavrov said he and other top officials will advise Putin on the next steps after receiving the U.S. reply.

“If the West continues its aggressive course, Moscow will take the necessary retaliatory measures,” Lavrov said.

But he indicated Russia wouldn’t wait forever. “We won’t allow our proposals to be drowned in endless discussions,” he said.

Isachenkov reported from Moscow. Yuras Karmanau in Kyiv, Ukraine, and Kirsten Grieshaber in Berlin contributed.

Caption In this photo taken from video and released by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, the Russian navy's frigate Admiral Essen prepares to sail off for an exercise in the Black Sea. Russia has launched a series of drills amid the tensions over Ukraine and deployed an estimated 100,000 troops near the Ukrainian territory that fueled Western fears of an invasion. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)

Caption Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks about Russia and Ukraine during a briefing at the State Department on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Washington. (Brendan Smialowski/Pool via AP)

Caption In this handout photo released by Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov addresses the State Duma, the Lower House of the Russian Parliament in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. Lavrov said he and other top officials will advise President Vladimir Putin on the next steps after receiving written replies from the United States to the demands. Those answers are expected this week — even though the U.S. and its allies have already made clear they will reject the top Russian demands. (Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service via AP)

Caption In this photo taken from video and released by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, the Russian navy's missile cruiser Marshal Ustinov sails off for an exercise in the Arctic. Russia has launched a series of drills amid the tensions over Ukraine and deployed an estimated 100,000 troops near the Ukrainian territory that fueled Western fears of an invasion. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)

Caption In this photo taken from video provided by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, A Russian fires a mortar as he attends a military exercising at a training ground in Russia. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)

Caption In this photo taken from video and released by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, the Russian navy's missile cruiser Marshal Ustinov sails off for an exercise in the Arctic. Russia has launched a series of drills amid the tensions over Ukraine and deployed an estimated 100,000 troops near the Ukrainian territory that fueled Western fears of an invasion. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Caption In this photo taken from video and released by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, the Russian navy's missile cruiser Marshal Ustinov sails off for an exercise in the Arctic. Russia has launched a series of drills amid the tensions over Ukraine and deployed an estimated 100,000 troops near the Ukrainian territory that fueled Western fears of an invasion. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption In this photo taken from video and released by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, The Russian navy's missile cruiser Marshal Ustinov sails off for an exercise in the Arctic. Russia has launched a series of drills amid the tensions over Ukraine and deployed an estimated 100,000 troops near the Ukrainian territory that fueled Western fears of an invasion. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Caption In this photo taken from video and released by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, The Russian navy's missile cruiser Marshal Ustinov sails off for an exercise in the Arctic. Russia has launched a series of drills amid the tensions over Ukraine and deployed an estimated 100,000 troops near the Ukrainian territory that fueled Western fears of an invasion. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption In this photo provided by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, a Russian soldier attends a military exercising at the Golovenki training ground in the Moscow region, Russia. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)

Caption In this photo provided by Vayar Military Agency on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, Belarusian military vehicles gather preparing to attend Belarusian and Russian joint military drills in Belarus. Russia has sent an unspecified number of troops from the country's far east to its ally Belarus, which shares a border with Ukraine, for major war games next month. (Vayar Military Agency Agency via AP)

Caption In this image provided by the U.S. Air Force, Senior Airman Zachary Kline, 436th Aerial Port Squadron cargo processor, palletizes ammunition, weapons and other equipment bound for Ukraine during a foreign military sales mission at Dover Air Force Base, Del., Jan. 21, 2022. (Mauricio Campino/U.S. Air Force via AP)

Caption In this photo taken from video and released by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, The Russian navy's frigate Admiral Essen prepares to sail off for an exercise in the Black Sea. Russia has launched a series of drills amid the tensions over Ukraine and deployed an estimated 100,000 troops near the Ukrainian territory that fueled Western fears of an invasion. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Caption In this photo taken from video and released by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, The Russian navy's frigate Admiral Essen prepares to sail off for an exercise in the Black Sea. Russia has launched a series of drills amid the tensions over Ukraine and deployed an estimated 100,000 troops near the Ukrainian territory that fueled Western fears of an invasion. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption In this photo taken from video and released by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, the Russian navy's frigate Admiral Essen sails off for an exercise in the Black Sea. Russia has launched a series of drills amid the tensions over Ukraine and deployed an estimated 100,000 troops near the Ukrainian territory that fueled Western fears of an invasion. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Caption In this photo taken from video and released by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, the Russian navy's frigate Admiral Essen sails off for an exercise in the Black Sea. Russia has launched a series of drills amid the tensions over Ukraine and deployed an estimated 100,000 troops near the Ukrainian territory that fueled Western fears of an invasion. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption In this photo provided by Lithuanian Ministry of National Defense, Polish Air Force F-16 fighter jets participating in NATO's Baltic Air Policing Mission operate in Lithuanian airspace, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. The NATO defence alliance on Monday said it was dispatching additional fighter jets and ships to Eastern Europe amid tensions with Russia. (Lithuanian Ministry of National Defense via AP)

Caption In this photo provided by Lithuanian Ministry of National Defense, Polish Air Force F-16 fighter jets participating in NATO's Baltic Air Policing Mission operate in Lithuanian airspace, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. The NATO defence alliance on Monday said it was dispatching additional fighter jets and ships to Eastern Europe amid tensions with Russia. (Lithuanian Ministry of National Defense via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Caption In this photo provided by Lithuanian Ministry of National Defense, Polish Air Force F-16 fighter jets participating in NATO's Baltic Air Policing Mission operate in Lithuanian airspace, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. The NATO defence alliance on Monday said it was dispatching additional fighter jets and ships to Eastern Europe amid tensions with Russia. (Lithuanian Ministry of National Defense via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption In this photo provided by Lithuanian Ministry of National Defense, Polish Air Force F-16 fighter jet participating in NATO's Baltic Air Policing Mission operate in Lithuanian airspace, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. The NATO defence alliance on Monday said it was dispatching additional fighter jets and ships to Eastern Europe amid tensions with Russia. (Lithuanian Ministry of National Defense via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Caption In this photo provided by Lithuanian Ministry of National Defense, Polish Air Force F-16 fighter jet participating in NATO's Baltic Air Policing Mission operate in Lithuanian airspace, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. The NATO defence alliance on Monday said it was dispatching additional fighter jets and ships to Eastern Europe amid tensions with Russia. (Lithuanian Ministry of National Defense via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited