Blinken meets South Africa leader Ramaphosa, heads to Congo

While in South Africa Blinken launched the United States’ new strategy for engaging with the countries of sub-Saharan Africa.

Outlining the strategy in a speech in Pretoria on Monday, he said it was rooted in recognizing sub-Saharan countries as equal partners and emphasized the region’s role as a “major geopolitical force.”

On his Africa tour, human rights groups have urged Blinken to promote free and fair elections, respect for human rights and anti-corruption efforts.

Blinken is expected to encourage solutions to the violence in eastern Congo where attacks have increased by the M23 rebel group. Congo has accused Rwanda of supporting the M23 rebels.

His visit to Africa is seen by many as part of the contest between the Western powers and Russia for influence in Africa amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Combined Shape Caption U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa motion for South Africa's Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor to join them for photographs as they meet at Waterkloof Air Force Base in Centurion, South Africa, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Blinken is on a ten day trip to Cambodia, Philippines, South Africa, Congo, and Rwanda. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool) Credit: Andrew Harnik Credit: Andrew Harnik Combined Shape Caption U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa motion for South Africa's Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor to join them for photographs as they meet at Waterkloof Air Force Base in Centurion, South Africa, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Blinken is on a ten day trip to Cambodia, Philippines, South Africa, Congo, and Rwanda. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool) Credit: Andrew Harnik Credit: Andrew Harnik

Combined Shape Caption U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa at Waterkloof Air Force Base in Centurion, South Africa, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Blinken is on a ten day trip to Cambodia, Philippines, South Africa, Congo, and Rwanda. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool) Credit: Andrew Harnik Credit: Andrew Harnik Combined Shape Caption U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa at Waterkloof Air Force Base in Centurion, South Africa, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Blinken is on a ten day trip to Cambodia, Philippines, South Africa, Congo, and Rwanda. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool) Credit: Andrew Harnik Credit: Andrew Harnik

Combined Shape Caption Secretary of State Antony Blinken attends a Women's Day Event at the South African Medical Research Council in Pretoria, South Africa, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Blinken is on a ten day trip to Cambodia, Philippines, South Africa, Congo, and Rwanda. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool) Credit: Andrew Harnik Credit: Andrew Harnik Combined Shape Caption Secretary of State Antony Blinken attends a Women's Day Event at the South African Medical Research Council in Pretoria, South Africa, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Blinken is on a ten day trip to Cambodia, Philippines, South Africa, Congo, and Rwanda. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool) Credit: Andrew Harnik Credit: Andrew Harnik

Combined Shape Caption Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, and South Africa's Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor, right, attend a Women's Day Event at the South African Medical Research Council in Pretoria, South Africa, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Blinken is on a ten day trip to Cambodia, Philippines, South Africa, Congo, and Rwanda. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool) Credit: Andrew Harnik Credit: Andrew Harnik Combined Shape Caption Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, and South Africa's Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor, right, attend a Women's Day Event at the South African Medical Research Council in Pretoria, South Africa, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Blinken is on a ten day trip to Cambodia, Philippines, South Africa, Congo, and Rwanda. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool) Credit: Andrew Harnik Credit: Andrew Harnik

Combined Shape Caption Secretary of State Antony Blinken and South Africa's Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor speak to to each other after attending a Women's Day Event at the South African Medical Research Council in Pretoria, South Africa, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Blinken is on a ten day trip to Cambodia, Philippines, South Africa, Congo, and Rwanda. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool) Credit: Andrew Harnik Credit: Andrew Harnik Combined Shape Caption Secretary of State Antony Blinken and South Africa's Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor speak to to each other after attending a Women's Day Event at the South African Medical Research Council in Pretoria, South Africa, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Blinken is on a ten day trip to Cambodia, Philippines, South Africa, Congo, and Rwanda. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool) Credit: Andrew Harnik Credit: Andrew Harnik

Combined Shape Caption From left; South Africa's Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa pose for photographs as they meet at Waterkloof Air Force Base in Centurion, South Africa, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Blinken is on a ten day trip to Cambodia, Philippines, South Africa, Congo, and Rwanda. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool) Credit: Andrew Harnik Credit: Andrew Harnik Combined Shape Caption From left; South Africa's Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa pose for photographs as they meet at Waterkloof Air Force Base in Centurion, South Africa, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Blinken is on a ten day trip to Cambodia, Philippines, South Africa, Congo, and Rwanda. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool) Credit: Andrew Harnik Credit: Andrew Harnik