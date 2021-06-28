Blinken meets Pope Francis, gets VIP tour of Sistine Chapel

Last year, when Blinken's predecessor, Mike Pompeo came to the Vatican, he wasn't granted private time with Pope Francis. At the time, Vatican officials said that was because Holy See didn't want to give any impression of favoritism only weeks before the U.S. presidential election that brought Biden to power.

But China was a thorny issue between both sides at the time. Pompeo had undiplomatically blasted the Vatican for what he said was a lessening of its moral authority by signing an accord with Beijing over the nominations of Chinese bishops. Pompeo called on the Holy See to take a tougher stand against Chinese restrictions on religious freedom.