Blinken meets Israeli spy chief as Iran talks continue

A White House readout of that meeting said the U.S. had “updated Israel on the talks in Vienna and emphasized strong U.S. interest in consulting closely with Israel on the nuclear issue going forward.”

State Department spokesman Ned Price said Thursday that the Vienna consultations had made some progress, but the sides "are not on the cusp of any breakthrough.”

The Biden administration has said it is willing to lift certain sanctions on Iran if Iran returns to compliance with the terms of the 2015 nuclear deal, which former President Donald Trump withdrew from in 2018. Under the accord, Iran got billions of dollars in sanctions relief in return for curbing its nuclear program. Much of that relief evaporated when Trump pulled out of the deal and re-imposed tough new sanctions on Iran.

A potential U.S. return to the deal along with the sanctions relief it would entail has unsettled both Israel and its Arab neighbors, which fear increasing Iranian assertiveness in the region. Price said an inter-agency team of senior officials would travel to Gulf Arab countries in the coming days to address those concerns. He declined to offer details.