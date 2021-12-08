Blinken faces global challenges in round-the-world trip

Blinken leaves late Thursday for Liverpool, where the British government is hosting a Group of Seven foreign ministers meeting that is focused on global issues such as climate change and the coronavirus pandemic as well as regional issues like Russia and Ukraine and China's rise, particularly in Asia. His counterparts from some non-G-7 nations, such as Australia, India, South Korea and the members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, will also participate.

Blinken “will discuss a range of issues, including geopolitical and security matters, the buildup of Russian forces on Ukraine’s border, development infrastructure through the Build Back Better World initiative, COVID-19 vaccines and global health security, and growth in the Indo-Pacific region,” the State Department said.

From Liverpool, Blinken will travel to the capitals of ASEAN's three largest nations, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur and Bangkok, before returning to Washington by way of Hawaii late next week.

In Jakarta, which hosts ASEAN's headquarters, the State Department said Blinken plans to deliver a major speech on the significance of the Indo-Pacific to U.S. foreign policy and highlight the importance of ensuring freedom of navigation in the South China Sea, on which many of China's neighbors have accused Beijing of encroaching.

In Kuala Lumpur and Bangkok, Blinken plans to deliver similar messages along with expressing deep U.S. concerns about developments in Myanmar, where a military junta took power shortly after the Biden administration took office.

On Monday, a court in Myanmar convicted Suu Kyi, who was ousted in a de facto coup in February, on two charges in proceedings widely criticized as a further effort by the country’s military rulers to roll back the democratic gains of recent years.

Caption Secretary of State Antony Blinken welcomes Malala Yousafzai, Pakistani activist for female education and a Nobel Peace Prize laureate, at the State Department, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, Pool) Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta Caption Secretary of State Antony Blinken welcomes Malala Yousafzai, Pakistani activist for female education and a Nobel Peace Prize laureate, at the State Department, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, Pool) Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta