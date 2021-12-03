springfield-news-sun logo
X

Blazers executive Neil Olshey dismissed after probe

Nation & World
By ANNE M. PETERSON, Associated Press
21 minutes ago
The Portland Trail Blazers have fired Neil Olshey, the team’s president of basketball operations and general manager, after an investigation into workplace conduct

The Portland Trail Blazers fired Neil Olshey, the team's president of basketball operations and general manager, on Friday after an investigation into workplace conduct.

The Blazers promoted Joe Cronin, director of player personnel, to interim GM.

The team said Olshey was dismissed for violating the its code of conduct. The Blazers hired an outside firm last month to investigate workplace environment concerns. The probe stemmed from allegations of misconduct involving Olshey.

Olshey had been general manager of the Blazers since 2012. He was promoted to president of basketball operations in 2015.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

In Other News
1
Biden warns Russia's Vladimir Putin against Ukraine invasion
2
Kremlin: Putin to seek guarantees over Ukraine from Biden
3
Chinese developer warns it may may run out of money
4
Notre Dame promotes Freeman, 35, to replace Kelly as coach
5
Prosecutor: Michigan school shooting suspect wrote 'help me'
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top