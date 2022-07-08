Blatter and Platini acquitted on charges of defrauding FIFA

Blatter announced his plan to resign early as president, in June 2015, in the fallout from a sprawling American corruption investigation — ending his 17-year reign. A separate but cooperating case by Swiss prosecutors led to the Platini payment being investigated.

The fallout ended Platini’s campaign to succeed his former mentor and saw the former French soccer great removed as president of UEFA, the governing body of European soccer.

“Believe me, going from being a legend of world soccer to a devil is very difficult, especially when it comes to you in a totally unfair way,” Platini added.

Both Blatter and Platini have long denied wrongdoing and claim they had a verbal deal in 1998 for Platini to get extra salary that FIFA could not pay at the time. Platini signed a contract in August 1999 to be paid 300,000 Swiss francs ($300,000) annually.

That defense first failed with judges at the FIFA ethics committee, which banned them from soccer, and later in separate appeals at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

