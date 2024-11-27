Blake Snell, Dodgers reach agreement on $182 million, five-year contract

The two-time Cy Young Award winner broke the news personally by posting a photo of himself on social media in a Dodgers uniform — No. 7.

ESPN first reported the details of his contract.

Snell would join Shohei Ohtani in a star-studded rotation, giving the Dodgers the first mega deal of this offseason following Ohtani's $700 million, 10-year contract last winter.

Earlier this month, Snell opted out of his contract with San Francisco to become a free agent for the second consecutive offseason after injuries hindered his lone year with the Giants.

