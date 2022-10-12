Blake Shelton, last of original 'The Voice' judges, to leave

“This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me,” the country music star said in a statement Tuesday night. He said he had been “wrestling with this for a while.”

The next season will be the NBC show's 23rd and Shelton's last. When it premiered in 2011, Shelton was joined in the big red chairs by Adam Levine, Christina Aguilera and CeeLo Green. Celebrity judges like Pharrell, Shakira and Miley Cyrus rotated in and out for subsequent seasons, but Shelton had been the constant (Levine had the second-longest tenure, with 16 seasons ).