Blackhawks ask Hall of Fame to cover assistant's name on Cup

ESPN first reported on the letter. A message was left Friday by the AP seeking comment from the Hall of Fame.

Wirtz and the Blackhawks are picking up the pieces of the franchise's shattered reputation after it released a report Tuesday detailing how the team's senior leaders badly mishandled the allegations against Aldrich more than a decade ago.

The independent review by a law firm was commissioned by the team in response to two lawsuits filed against the franchise: one by former first-round pick Kyle Beach alleging sexual assault by Aldrich in 2010, and another filed by a former high school student whom Aldrich was convicted of assaulting in Michigan.

Rocky Wirtz said Tuesday that he and Danny Wirtz, his son and the team's CEO, were first made aware of the accusations ahead of the May filing of Beach's lawsuit, an assertion by the owner that also was supported by the report from Jenner & Block.

The AP does not typically identify people who say they are victims of sexual assault unless they come forward publicly. Beach spoke with TSN on Wednesday and posted a statement on Twitter on Thursday expressing gratitude for the support he had received in the past couple days.

Stan Bowman, Chicago’s general manager and president of hockey operations, resigned in the wake of the report, and the Blackhawks announced that Al MacIsaac, another one of the team’s top hockey executives, was no longer with the organization.

The NHL fined the team $2 million for “the organization’s inadequate internal procedures and insufficient and untimely response.”

The consequences of what the Blackhawks did in 2010 — specifically a three-week period during the playoffs when they failed to act on Beach's allegations, allowing Aldrich to remain around the team while it celebrated the championship — reverberated throughout the NHL this week.

Florida Panthers coach Joel Quenneville met with NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman on Thursday and then resigned. Winnipeg Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff talked to Bettman on Friday, and the league announced that Cheveldayoff would not be disciplined.

Quenneville and Cheveldayoff were with the Blackhawks when Beach's accusations were first reported to team leadership. Aldrich has told investigators the encounter was consensual.

