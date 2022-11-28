Black pastors group holds vigil for Walmart shooting victims

Among them was Shelia Bell, 70, a Walmart employee who worked with Lorenzo Gamble, a custodian at the store for 15 years. She said she also knew the shooter, who died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound at the scene.

“To tell you the truth, right now I'm numb inside,” Bell said.

During the vigil, a tall purple candle was lit for each of the victims. They were Gamble, 43; Fernando "Jesus" Chavez-Barron, 16; Kellie Pyle, 52; Tyneka Johnson, 22; Brian Pendleton, 38; and Randy Blevins, 70.

“We cannot know your pain of waiting to hear about your loved ones or even understand the horror of the phone call when it came," state Sen. Mamie Locke said earlier. “But what we can do is come together as a community and provide a shoulder to lean on."

Congressman Bobby Scott said that Chesapeake, a city of about 250,000 people near the Atlantic coast, “now joins the list of all too many communities forced to bear the unbearable.”

City officials have scheduled a candlelight vigil for Monday evening in a city park.

