Black parade culture museum reopening in New Orleans

The museum also has photos, films and papers related to such neighborhood traditions and is a place where maskers and merrymakers gather on Mardi Gras. Its founder, Sylvester “Hawk” Francis, created it in 1999 after decades photographing and filming the neighborhood culture.

Although benefactors paid to have a tarp put on the roof at the first site, it became clear that mold and humidity would eventually ruin the collection even with window air conditioning units cooling the place.

Dilling-Francis and volunteers dried and boxed everything for storage. She said she hopes that donors won’t be disappointed that their work cannot be on permanent display.

Dilling-Francis said individual donations and a grant from the New Orleans Tourism and Cultural Fund helped the museum reopen, but she declined to say how much was given.

Starting this weekend, the new museum will be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesdays through Saturdays.

