Black members of Biden's Cabinet to mark Black History Month

FILE - Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin speaks during a media briefing at the Pentagon, Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, in Washington. Six Black members of President Joe Biden's Cabinet will be meeting for a Black History Month event Thursday highlighting their roles in the administration, some of which are historic firsts. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

Credit: Alex Brandon

Nation & World
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE, Associated Press
Updated 41 minutes ago
Black members of President Joe Biden's Cabinet are coming together for a Black History Month event highlighting their roles in the administration, some of which are historic firsts

WASHINGTON (AP) — The six Black members of President Joe Biden's Cabinet are meeting for a Black History Month event Thursday highlighting their roles in the administration, some of which are historic firsts.

Actor Taraji P. Henson and athletes Sloane Stephens and Nneka Ogwumike will also be on hand for a separate discussion of the importance of mental health and wellness in the Black community.

The White House said the six heads of big federal departments and smaller agencies would take part in a moderated roundtable discussion to highlight the importance of Black leadership in the military, foreign affairs, the economy and other key policy areas.

Scheduled to appear during the livestreamed event are Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, the first Black person in the post; Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge; Environmental Protection Agency chief Michael Regan, the first Black man in that role; U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield; and Cecilia Rouse, chair of the Council of Economic Advisers. Rouse is the first Black woman to lead the council.

Also scheduled to participate is Shalanda Young, acting director of the White House Office of Management and Budget. Young is awaiting a vote by the Senate to confirm her as director. She would be the first Black woman to lead the office if confirmed, which is expected.

Biden promised the most diverse Cabinet in U.S. history.

The event with the Cabinet members will be followed by a separate livestreamed discussion on the importance of mental health and wellness in the Black community, hosted by Susan Rice, Biden's domestic policy adviser, and Miriam Delphin-Rittmon, who oversees the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

Henson, tennis pro Stephens and WNBA player Ogwumike will share personal stories about mental health and wellness, the White House said.

Biden issued a proclamation in January designating February as National Black History Month. He wrote that the observance “serves as both a celebration and a powerful reminder that Black history is American history, Black culture is American culture, and Black stories are essential to the ongoing story of America -- our faults, our struggles, our progress, and our aspirations."

Biden and his wife, Jill, and Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, and other members of the Cabinet will host commemorative activities throughout February focused on the theme “Black Health and Wellness,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.

U.S. Secret Service agents hustled Emhoff away from a Black History Month event within minutes of his arrival Tuesday at Dunbar High School in Washington because of a bomb threat.

FILE - Council of Economic Advisers chairwoman Cecilia Rouse speaks during a briefing at the White House, Friday, May 14, 2021, in Washington. Six Black members of President Joe Biden's Cabinet will be meeting for a Black History Month event Thursday highlighting their roles in the administration, some of which are historic firsts. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

Credit: Evan Vucci

FILE - U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield speaks to reporters during a news conference at United Nations headquarters on March 1, 2021. Six Black members of President Joe Biden's Cabinet will be meeting for a Black History Month event Thursday highlighting their roles in the administration, some of which are historic firsts. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

Credit: Mary Altaffer

FILE - Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge testifies before the Senate Appropriations Committee at the Capitol in Washington, June 10, 2021. Six Black members of President Joe Biden's Cabinet will be meeting for a Black History Month event Thursday highlighting their roles in the administration, some of which are historic firsts. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

Credit: J. Scott Applewhite

FILE - Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Michael Regan speaks during an event ,Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, outside the EPA Headquarters, in Washington. Six Black members of President Joe Biden's Cabinet will be meeting for a Black History Month event Thursday highlighting their roles in the administration, some of which are historic firsts. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File )

Credit: Jacquelyn Martin

FILE - Shalanda Young, President Biden's nominee for Director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), speaks during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee confirmation hearing, Feb. 1, 2022 in Washington. Young is awaiting a vote by the Senate to confirm her as director. She would be the first Black woman to lead the office if confirmed, which is expected. Six Black members of President Joe Biden's Cabinet will be meeting for a Black History Month event Thursday highlighting their roles in the administration, some of which are historic firsts. (Al Drago/Bloomberg via AP, File)

Credit: Al Drago

