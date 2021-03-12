Black Lives Matter backs Amazon union push in Alabama

Other high-profile supporters include Sen. Bernie Sanders, the independent from Vermont, and Stacey Abrams, the one-time Democratic candidate for Georgia governor who has become a leading voice on voting rights. On Friday, Sen. Marco Rubio, a Florida Republican, became the latest politician to back organizers.

Earlier this month, President Joe Biden released a two-minute video saying workers in Alabama and around the country had the right to unionize without intimidation from their companies, but he didn't mention Amazon directly. Still, the video may be enough to push other workers to want to unionize.

“When you have a president saying that unions will help you, people can hear that," said Lynne Vincent, a professor at Syracuse University's Whitman School of Management.

More than 1,000 Amazon workers around the country have reached out to the union, according to Stuart Appelbaum, president of the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union, which is organizing the push at Bessemer. He said the union has also heard from workers at other companies who work in stores, warehouses and poultry plants.

Even with high-profile support, organizers have an uphill battle. Seattle-based Amazon has a history of crushing unionization efforts at its warehouses and Whole Foods grocery stores. Plus, Alabama’s laws don’t favor unions: It is one of 27 “right-to-work" states where workers don’t have to pay dues to unions that represent them.

Amazon’s pushback has included text messages to employees and meetings where the company tells workers the union will take money from their paycheck with little benefit.

Amazon, whose profits and sales have soared during the pandemic, has previously said that it believes union organizers don’t represent the views of the majority of its employees, and that it already offers what unions want: starting pay of $15 an hour and other benefits.

