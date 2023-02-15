Bitter cold, snow blast Southwest; Arizona highways closed

Overnight lows below zero Fahrenheit (below -17 Celsius) were forecast in the Sierra along the California-Nevada line, with single digits in parts of Arizona, the National Weather Service said late Tuesday.

“Winter storm impacts will focus across northeast New Mexico Wednesday afternoon and evening before the system exits Wednesday night, with near blizzard conditions possible,” the weather service in Albuquerque said late Tuesday.

The service in Reno warned “it will be downright dangerous in exposed areas of the high Sierra” early Wednesday with wind chills of -20 to -30 degrees Fahrenheit (-29 to -34 Celsius).

Winds gusting up to 88 mph (141 kph) were recorded early Tuesday in the central Sierra at Mammoth Mountain south of Yosemite National Park, the service said.