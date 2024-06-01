Triple-A catcher who was hit by a backswing is out of the hospital, resting and recovering

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Catcher Payton Henry of the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons was released from the hospital on Saturday, a day after he was struck by a batter's backswing and carted off the field on a stretcher.

"I'm doing pretty good and hoping to recover as quick as possible," Henry posted Saturday on the social platform X, thanking people for their prayers and concern.

Henry was hit in the back of the head by the swing from Syracuse Mets third baseman Pablo Reyes in the seventh inning Friday night. He immediately went to the ground upon contact and athletic trainers tended to him.

Officials decided not to continue the game after the injury. The Mets were up 4-2 at NBT Bank Stadium when the game was called.

The Bisons said later in the night that Henry was “alert and appropriately responsive” at a hospital after what they called a “scary incident.” They said in a statement Saturday announcing Henry's discharge that he was “doing well as he continues to rest and recover.”

They also thanked the Mets and the medical support team at Upstate University Hospital for their assistance.

The 26-year-old Henry was picked by the Milwaukee Brewers in the sixth round of the 2016 amateur draft. He played in college at BYU.

