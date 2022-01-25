Biscuit World workers say no to 1st W.Va. fast-food union

Some of the workers in Elkview, a mountain town of fewer than 2,000 people, decided to unionize because they said they were treated unfairly and have worked in unsafe conditions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among the employees’ allegations were that they were not informed when workers tested positive for COVID-19 and that they were asked to work long hours and at different store locations and then were reprimanded for working overtime.

The vice president of Tudor’s Biscuit World did not respond to a voicemail or text message from The Associated Press on Monday, and no one from the chain’s corporate offices responded to phone calls.

A representative of the company attending the Zoom call, Michael Moore, said he accepted the vote, as did the organizing director of the United Food & Commercial Workers Local 400, Alan Hanson.

Employees sent in their ballots over the past few weeks before they were read Tuesday.

Caption Former Tudor's Biscuit World employee Jennifer Patton hold stickers displaying the logo of the United Food & Commercial Workers Local 400 union at her coworker's home in Elkview, W.Va., on Jan. 20, 2022. Patton said she was retaliated against and fired by management after she joined efforts to unionize the restaurant. Employees at the Elkview, W.Va., restaurant have already case ballots to decide whether or not they want to create a union. The votes will be read Tuesday. (AP Photo/Leah M. Willingham) Credit: Leah M. Willingham Credit: Leah M. Willingham Caption Former Tudor's Biscuit World employee Jennifer Patton hold stickers displaying the logo of the United Food & Commercial Workers Local 400 union at her coworker's home in Elkview, W.Va., on Jan. 20, 2022. Patton said she was retaliated against and fired by management after she joined efforts to unionize the restaurant. Employees at the Elkview, W.Va., restaurant have already case ballots to decide whether or not they want to create a union. The votes will be read Tuesday. (AP Photo/Leah M. Willingham) Credit: Leah M. Willingham Credit: Leah M. Willingham