Bird is back: Sue Bird finally re-signs with Seattle Storm

For several years, Bird has said she would annually assess how much longer she wanted to play. She won a record fifth gold medal with the United States at the Tokyo Olympics last summer. Seattle, playing without an injured Stewart, was ousted a few months later in the second round of the WNBA playoffs by Phoenix. Bird was feted with chants of “one more year" by the home crowd.

The 12-time All-Star selection said those chants lingered and helped motivate her to play another season. She’s also expressed excitement about getting to play in Seattle’s new home arena after spending the 2019 and 2021 seasons in venues around the Puget Sound region. The 2020 season was held in the WNBA bubble in Florida because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Bird averaged 10 points and 5.3 assists last season. She also averaged nearly 28 minutes, her highest total since 2017.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports