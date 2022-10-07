Binance crypto exchange hit by latest digital currency hack

Binance said in a blog post on Friday that it was working on locking down any areas of vulnerabity.

“A new on-chain governance mechanism will be introduced on the BNB Chain to fight and defend future possible attacks," the post read.

Binance also said that there would be an increase in community validators as it moves towards further decentralization. Its BNB Smart Chain currently has 26 active validators.

Last year Binance said that it was time for global regulators to establish rules for crypto markets. The company acknowledged at the time that crypto platforms have an obligation to protect users and to implement processes to prevent financial crimes, along with the responsibility to work with regulators and policymakers to set standards to keep users safe.

Binance is just the latest crypto company to experience a targeted hack. In August Nomad was struck, with media reports saying it was for nearly $200 million. The Nomad hack was also an exploitation of cross-chain bridge intended to allow the transfer of assets and information. Harmony lost about $100 million in a hack in June.