Bills' Von Miller to miss rest of season after knee surgery

The news is a major setback for the AFC-leading Bills (9-3), who placed Miller on injured reserve last week with the expectation he would be able to return in a month after initial tests showed no damage to the player's ACL.

The Bills have won three straight and host their AFC East rival New York Jets (7-5) on Sunday.

The Bills made a major splash in March by upgrading their middling pass rush by signing Miller to a six-year contract in free agency. The 33-year-old Miller is the NFL’s active leader in sacks with 123 1/2 and he leads the Bills with eight sacks this season.

Miller is a two-time Super Bowl champion, who signed with Buffalo a little more than a month after helping the Los Angeles Rams win the title by beating Cincinnati. Miller spent his first 10-plus years in Denver before being traded to Los Angeles last season.

Miller’s impact has been apparent both on the field in upgrading Buffalo’s pass rush, which ranks 14th in sacks per pass, and in a leadership role. Miller was voted a team captain in September.

Miller sustained a similar injury to the same knee in 2013. He also missed the entire 2020 season with an ankle injury.

