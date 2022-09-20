Bills' Dane Jackson taken to hospital with neck injury

The team said Jackson had full movement in his limbs and was getting a CT scan and an X-ray at Erie County Medical Center.

Jackson was hurt late in the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans. He tackled receiver Treylon Burks from behind following a 12-yard catch. As Jackson lay on Burks’ back, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds dived in late and struck his teammate directly in the helmet. Jackson’s neck snapped back following the collision.