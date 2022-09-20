Bills' Dane Jackson driven away in ambulance after hit

Jackson was moving his legs while lying on his back on the field as team doctors attended to him.

The hit occurred with 45 seconds left in the first half against the Tennessee Titans. Jackson tackled receiver Treylon Burks from behind following a 12-yard catch. As Jackson lay on Burks’ back, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds dove in late and struck his teammate directly in the helmet. Jackson’s neck snapped back following the collision. The game was delayed for nearly 10 minutes.