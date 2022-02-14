Billionaire who flew SpaceX last year going back into orbit

Last week, Musk showed off the Starship, the tallest and most powerful rocket built. He's awaiting clearance from the Federal Aviation Administration before launching it from Texas on its first orbital test flight. No one will be on board.

With two SpaceX employees assigned to a spaceflight — Sarah Gillis and Anna Menon — the California-based company is, in effect, creating its own astronaut corps.

“The first two of what I am sure will be many,” Isaacman tweeted.

Menon is married to a former SpaceX flight surgeon who was chosen by NASA in December as an astronaut.

The fourth passenger: Scott Poteet, a retired Air Force lieutenant colonel and Thunderbird pilot who served as mission director for Isaacman's September trip. He's also worked for Isaacman's Shift4 Payments company and Draken International, a high-performance aircraft company that Isaacman co-founded.

