Billie Jean King named grand marshal for the 136th Rose Parade on Jan. 1

“I'm still kicking,” she said, smiling.

King will ride the 5 1/2-mile route through the streets of Pasadena on Jan. 1 and be part of the coin flip for the 111th Rose Bowl football game later that day.

“We looked forward to it every year,” she said, recalling her childhood in Long Beach. “My mother and I always loved parades."

The parade’s theme of “Best Day Ever!” celebrates life’s best moments.

“I love it,” she said. “I have a whole new saying the rest of my life now. It reminds us of living in the present every single day.”

She joins a long line of athletes who’ve served as grand marshals, including Olympic champions Laurie Hernandez, Greg Louganis, Janet Evans, Allyson Felix, Carl Lewis and Shannon Miller, as well as golfers Chi-Chi Rodriguez and Arnold Palmer, and Pelé and Hank Aaron.

“They’re absolutely the who’s who of American history,” she said.

King, however, is the first female athlete to serve on her own.

She has long advocated for gender equity, LGBTQIA+ rights and other social justice issues.

The 39-time major champion’s haul includes 20 Wimbledon titles in singles, doubles and mixed doubles.

King was honored with a bronze statue at Cal State Los Angeles last week. She attended the university from 1961-64, winning her first Wimbledon doubles title while still a student, but never graduated. She told students she plans to re-enroll and finish her degree.

King has ownership interests in the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Angel City FC women's pro soccer team.

She recently became the first individual female athlete to be awarded the Congressional Gold Medal, which recognizes her “life devoted to championing equal rights for all, in sports and in society.”

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP