Bill repealing Iraq war powers advances in Senate

But Republican opponents argued that revoking the two authorizations for military force signaled U.S. weakness to Iran at a time when the Biden administration was formally ending its combat role in both Iraq and Afghanistan and negotiating to reenter a nuclear deal with Iran.

“The ayatollah is listening to this debate,” Sen. Ted Cruz, a Texas Republican, said of Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Cruz, a 2016 presidential candidate, has repeatedly tried to depict President Joe Biden as weak on Iran. “The ayatollah is listening to what’s happening. We’ve seen him testing the Biden administration over and over and over again.”

Republicans also pointed out that President Donald Trump's administration had cited the 2002 Iraq war resolution as part of its legal justification for a 2020 U.S. drone strike that killed Iranian Gen. Qassim Soleimani. Top lawyers for the State Department and Pentagon told committee members on Tuesday that the Biden administration believes it has adequate legal authority for any similar strike, even with repeal of the Iraq war measures.

Wednesday's vote comes in a growing tug-of-war over Congress' and the executive branch's constitutionally granted authority over U.S. military force. Democrats say Biden's administration is only the latest to sidestep seeking approval from Congress before carrying out airstrikes this year against al-Qaida allied insurgents in Somalia and Iran-backed militias on the Iraq-Syria border.

Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., arrives at a Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades) Credit: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades Credit: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades

Sen. Jim Risch, R-Idaho, left, speaks to a staff member before a Senate Foreign Relations Committee meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades) Credit: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades Credit: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades

From left, Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, and Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., speak before a Senate Foreign Relations Committee meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades) Credit: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades Credit: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades

Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, speaks to Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., before a Senate Foreign Relations Committee meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades) Credit: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades Credit: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades

Sen. Jim Risch, R-Idaho, right, speaks to Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., left, before a Senate Foreign Relations Committee meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades) Credit: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades Credit: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades

Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., attends a Senate Foreign Relations Committee meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades) Credit: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades Credit: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades

Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., speaks to a staff member during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades) Credit: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades Credit: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee, chaired by Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., center, meets on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades) Credit: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades Credit: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades

Members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, from left, Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md., Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., and Sen. Jim Risch, R-Idaho, meet on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades) Credit: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades Credit: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades

