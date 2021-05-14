Bill Maher taping canceled after host's positive virus test

Maher, who is fully vaccinated, is “asymptomatic and feels fine," according to a statement Thursday from HBO. “No other staff or crew members have tested positive at this time,” the channel said.

The taping of Friday's episode of “Real Time with Bill Maher” will be rescheduled, HBO said. Guests were to include astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson and podcast host Dan Carlin.