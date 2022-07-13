Bill Gates gives $20 billion to stem 'significant suffering'

Co-chair Melinda French Gates said the additional spending will help provide a more “fair and inclusive recovery.”

“Philanthropy has a unique role to play in helping people around the world recover from the pandemic and rebuild the underlying systems that left so many so vulnerable to begin with,” French Gates said in a statement.

At the “Hunger Pains: The Growing Global Food Crisis” webinar Monday, Gates Foundation CEO Mark Suzman said two decades of advances have been halted by the current global crises spawned by the Russian invasion. However, the growth in agricultural productivity around the world remains mostly in place.

“We have the tools. We have the science. We have the knowledge,” Suzman said. “What we need is the political will and the resources.”

Those resources include donations from philanthropic organizations. Gates Foundation invests heavily in connecting agricultural advancements with the right countries, offering drought-resistant maize seeds or flood-resistant rice to the areas that can use them most, Suzman said.

However, philanthropy has its limitations, he added. Suzman said the response from the world's wealthiest countries has not only fallen short of what is currently needed, but it has even fallen short of what the world provided a decade ago during a similar crisis. “This is our most critical area of opportunity for human solidarity,” he said. “That actually has knock-on effects to provide better political stability and broader economic growth, which is what I think everybody wants to see."

In his essay, Bill Gates wrote that polarization in the United States makes battling global crises tougher. “The political divide limits our political capacity for dialogue, compromise, and cooperation and thwarts the bold leadership required both domestically and internationally to tackle these threats,” he wrote. “Polarization is forcing us to look backwards and fight again for basic human rights, social justice, and democratic norms.”

While achieving gender equality has long been one of the foundation's primary investment areas, in his essay, Bill Gates singled out the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade as “a huge setback for gender equality, for women’s health, and for overall human progress.”

“The potential for even further regression is scary,” he added. “It will put lives at risk for women, people of color, and anyone living on the margins.”

