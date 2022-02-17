Bill averting federal shutdown clears initial Senate hurdle

Both parties hope the short-term measure will be the last one needed as negotiators craft compromise bills financing agencies through Sept. 30. Since the government's budget year began last Oct. 1, federal agencies have functioned at spending levels approved in the waning weeks of Donald Trump's presidency.

The new spending bills will be bipartisan compromises but will let President Joe Biden and Democrats controlling Congress put more of a stamp on spending priorities. They also are expected to provide defense increases the GOP wants.

The latest measure is the third short-term bill lawmakers will have approved since this budget year began. In recent decades Congress has routinely finished its budget work months late, and averting shutdowns prompted by partisan point-scoring has become an accomplishment, not a given.

Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., wanted a vote on language requiring Congress' nonbinding budgets to be balanced within 10 years. Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, and others wanted a vote on ending federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., sought a vote on banning federal expenditures for crack pipes, part of a program to help drug abusers avoid injuring themselves further. The Biden administration has said there's been no plan to do that and it won't happen.