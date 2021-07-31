Biles out of vault and uneven bars; beam and floor possible

The 24-year-old six-time Olympic medalist removed herself from competition during the team finals on Tuesday and sat out Thursday's all-around final as well. Biles said on social media Friday that she is dealing with what is defined as "the twisties": the sudden inability to feel comfortable while twisting in midair.

Biles said she's battled the issue before, but typically only when it comes to vault and floor exercise. This time around, it's a problem on all four apparatuses. She is scheduled to compete in both the balance beam and floor exercise finals next week.