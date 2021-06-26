Biggest Northern Ireland unionist party endorses new leader

Donaldson, who will become the official party leader next week when the DUP’s ruling executive meets to ratify his appointment, has has made clear his intent to return from London to Belfast to assume the first minister’s job. However, the timeline for that move remains unclear.

Donaldson said Paul Givan, who was appointed by his predecessor Poots, will remain first minister “for the time being.”

The DUP, which is rooted in the fundamentalist Free Presbyterian Church, opposed Northern Ireland’s 1998 peace accord. It later became reconciled to it and has shared power with the Irish Republican Army-linked Sinn Fein. The power-sharing relationship has often been strained, and the U.K's departure from the EU last year has shaken the political balance in Northern Ireland.

Donaldson said one of his key priorities would be to “right the wrong” of the Northern Ireland Protocol, a post-Brexit trading arrangement between the British government and the European Union that has seen customs and border checks imposed on some goods moving between Northern Ireland and the rest of the U.K. That’s angered Northern Ireland’s unionist community who say the checks amount to a border in the Irish Sea and weaken ties with the rest of the U.K.

“This protocol is doing enormous harm to our economy, to confidence, to political stability and that’s why I believe that we’ve got to find another way of doing things that doesn’t do the harm the protocol is doing to Northern Ireland,” Donaldson said.

The British government retains an array of powers affecting Northern Ireland, but the Belfast assembly can make laws in areas including agriculture, education and health.