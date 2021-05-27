Big cheese no more: UK drug dealer caught out by cheese pic

Stewart isn't alone in having his criminal activities brought to a premature end by his activities on EncroChat. Merseyside Police say around 60,000 users have now been identified worldwide, with about 10,000 of them in the U.K. alone. All are said to be involved in coordinating and planning the supply and distribution of drugs and weapons, money laundering and other criminal activity

Merseyside Police has arrested more than 60 people as part of Operation Venetic, and three more criminals were sentenced to long-term prison terms on Wednesday. Three more are due for sentencing Thursday.

Shaun Harrison, 33, was one of those, sentenced to 10 years eight months in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to supply cocaine and cannabis. Harrison was caught out after he revealed personal details of himself on EncroChat, on which he went by the handle "Scantbee and Sandferret."

“Merseyside Police, along with law enforcement agencies across the world, will leave no stone unturned in our pursuit of those people who think they are above the law, and we will continue to target anyone involved in serious organized crime to keep this positive momentum going," Wilkinson said.

In this image released by Merseyside Police showing Carl Stewart who has been jailed Friday May 23, 2021, for 13 years and six months on various drugs charges, after posting a photo of cheese. Carl Stewart, 39, posted online a photo of himself holding a block of mature blue cheese and police in Europe cracked the encrypted network as part of Operation Venetic, and officers were able to analyse his fingerprints from the photo to identify him. (Merseyside Police via AP) Credit: Merseyside Police Credit: Merseyside Police