Big California storm dumps snow, drenches parched regions

Most western U.S. reservoirs that deliver water to states, cities, tribes, farmers and utilities rely on melted snow in the springtime.

This week's storm is typical for this time of the year but notable because it’s the first big snow that is expected to significantly affect travel with ice and snow on the roads, strong winds and limited visibility, said National Weather Service meteorologist Anna Wanless in Sacramento.

“Most of California, if not all, will see some sort of rain and snow," she said.

Meanwhile, gusts were so strong in and around San Francisco that state transportation officials issued a wind advisory for the Bay Bridge connecting the city to Oakland and warned drivers of campers and trailers to avoid the 4.5-mile (7.2-kilometer) span late Sunday.

The welcome rain didn't stop Oakland resident and artist Zhenne Wood from walking her neighbor’s dog, a short-legged corgi.

“I decided to stay home today and not go anywhere, which is nice," she said. "And I’m really happy for the rain. I think we needed it a lot.”

The storm prompted officials to shut down a 40-mile (64-kilometer) stretch of the iconic Highway 1 in California's Big Sur area until Tuesday. The scenic coastal route south of the San Francisco Bay Area, frequently experiences damage during wet weather.

Nearby Monterey County residents who live close to burn scars from last year's Dolan Fire were warned to be prepared to evacuate if rains loosen hillsides and cause debris flows while in Southern California, Los Angeles County fire officials urged residents to be aware of the potential for mud flows.

In coastal Santa Barbara County, residents of mountain communities near the Alisal Fire burn scar were ordered Monday to evacuate over concerns that heavy rains might cause flooding and debris flows that could inundate hillside homes. Officials didn’t say how many people were affected by the order.

Forecasters said strong winds accompanying the storm could lead to power outages. Karly Hernandez, a spokesperson for Pacific Gas & Electric, said crews and equipment are staged across the state to respond if the power goes out.

The second storm predicted to hit California midweek shortly after the current storm moves on could deliver almost continuous snow in mountainous areas, said Edan Weishahn of the weather service in Reno, which monitors an area straddling the Nevada state line.

Donner Summit, one of the highest points on Interstate 80 and a major commerce commuter route, could face major travel disruptions or road closures, Weishahn said.

Vail Resorts’ three Tahoe-area ski resorts opened with limited offerings over the weekend after crews produced artificial snow. Northstar and Heavenly were both able to open Monday, but Kirkwood could not, said spokeswoman Sara Roston.

Weber reported from Los Angeles. AP staffer Terence Chea reported from Oakland, Calif.

Caption A pedestrian carries an umbrella while crossing a street in San Francisco, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. A major winter storm hitting Northern California is expected to intensify and bring travel headaches and a threat of localized flooding after an abnormally warm fall in the U.S. West. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Caption A shopper shields herself from the rain while at Broadway Plaza in Walnut Creek, Calif., Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. Winter arrived early in Northern California with wind, rain and snow that was expected to intensify Monday as forecasters warned that mountain passes will probably be closed to traffic and areas burned by wildfires could face rockslides and mudslides following an especially warm and dry fall across the U.S. West. (Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group via AP)

Caption A worker clears the curb of debris as rain falls in Walnut Creek, Calif., Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. Winter arrived early in Northern California with wind, rain and snow that was expected to intensify Monday as forecasters warned that mountain passes will probably be closed to traffic and areas burned by wildfires could face rockslides and mudslides following an especially warm and dry fall across the U.S. West. (Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group via AP)

Caption Caltrans crew members work along a flooded stretch of Ashby Avenue, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, in Berkeley, Calif. Winter arrived early in Northern California with wind, rain and snow that was expected to intensify Monday as forecasters warned that mountain passes will probably be closed to traffic and areas burned by wildfires could face rockslides and mudslides following an especially warm and dry fall across the U.S. West. (Aric Crabb/Bay Area News Group via AP)

Caption Automobiles drive through standing water along San Pablo Boulevard near 55th Street, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, in Oakland, Calif. Winter arrived early in Northern California with wind, rain and snow that was expected to intensify Monday as forecasters warned that mountain passes will probably be closed to traffic and areas burned by wildfires could face rockslides and mudslides following an especially warm and dry fall across the U.S. West. (Aric Crabb/Bay Area News Group via AP)

Caption Motorist use their headlights as they drive in the rain on southbound I-680 in Pleasant Hill, Calif., Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. Winter arrived early in Northern California with wind, rain and snow that was expected to intensify Monday as forecasters warned that mountain passes will probably be closed to traffic and areas burned by wildfires could face rockslides and mudslides following an especially warm and dry fall across the U.S. West. (Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group via AP)

Caption In this photo provided by the Northstar Ski Resort, fresh snow surrounds a ski lift in Truckee, Calif., on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. A major winter storm hitting Northern California is expected to intensify and bring travel headaches and a threat of localized flooding after an abnormally warm fall in the U.S. West. Light rain and snow that started falling over the weekend was heavier early Monday. The state's highest peaks could get as much as eight feet of snow while lower elevations across California are in for a drenching of rain. (Shannon Buhler/Northstar Ski Resort via AP)

Caption A sign informs drivers of a closure along Highway 1 in Carmel, Calif., Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. A major storm hitting Northern California is expected to intensify and bring travel headaches and a threat of localized flooding after an abnormally warm fall in the U.S. West. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)

Caption A cold weather front brings clouds skies and rainstorms to downtown San Francisco, Calif., on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. Meteorologists say the storms are just the beginning of an "atmospheric river" that will bring more intense rainfall and heavy snow in the Sierras. A significant storm ramped up Sunday with snow in Northern California that forced drivers to wrap their tires in chains and light rain in the lower elevations. The storm promises to drop up to 8 feet of snow on the highest peaks and drench other parts of the state. (Brontë Wittpenn/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

Caption Heavy rains fall over Bixby Bridge along Highway 1 near Big Sur, Calif., Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)

Caption In this image taken from video from a Caltrans remote video traffic camera, a truck makes its way through the snow along Interstate 80 at Donner Summit, Calif., on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. A major winter storm hitting Northern California is expected to intensify and bring travel headaches and a threat of localized flooding after an abnormally warm fall in the U.S. West. Light rain and snow that started falling over the weekend was heavier early Monday. (Caltrans via AP)

Caption A woman walks along Carmel Point during a respite from heavy rains in Carmel, Calif., Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)

Caption Sandbags in the Carmel Point neighborhood in Carmel, Calif., Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)

Caption San Francisco resident Gokul Ramesh left, takes a video of breaking waves on The Embarcadero while walking with Neeraja Ravishankar in San Francisco on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. Meteorologists say the storms are just the beginning of an "atmospheric river" that will bring more intense rainfall and heavy snow in the Sierras. A significant storm ramped up Sunday with snow in Northern California forced drivers to wrap their tires in chains and light rain in the lower elevations. The storm promises to drop up to 8 feet of snow on the highest peaks and drench other parts of the state. (Brontë Wittpenn/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

Caption FILE - Pacific Gas & Electric crews work to clear a downed tree over Highway 9 north of Boulder Creek, Calif., on Jan. 8, 2017. A major storm is headed toward Northern California this weekend, promising to drop heavy snow in the Sierra Nevada and rain throughout the region. Forecasters say the storm is on track to hit coastal areas north of San Francisco, on the night of Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, and bring light rain. PG&E is sending crews to clear vegetation away from power lines to reduce the chance of power outages. (Kevin Johnson/The Santa Cruz Sentinel via AP, File)