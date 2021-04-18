Bieber sets K record, fans 13 as Indians 6-3 beat Reds 6-3

The Indians hit three home runs, all with two outs, to salvage a win in the all-Ohio series.

Roberto Pérez hit a three-run homer off Wade Miley (2-1) over the center field wall with two on in the fourth inning for a 4-0 lead.

José Ramírez launched a solo drive into the upper deck in the first. Jordan Luplow had a two-run homer in the seventh.

Wade Miley (2-1) took the loss for the Reds, lasting five innings and striking out five.

Joey Votto had three hits, including a two-run double in the Reds fifth. Tyler Naquin homered off Bieber in the eighth.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Reds 3B Mike Moustakas missed his third straight game with a non-COVID illness. Kyle Farmer started in his place. OF Shogo Akiyama (hamstring) is back with the team, but it not expected to play until at least May.

UP NEXT

Indians: After an off day, open a nine-game homestand Tuesday with a pair against the White Sox. The teams split a four-game series last week in Chicago. Cleveland sends RHP Zach Plesac against LHP Carlos Rodón, who threw a no-hitter against them in an 8-0 White Sox win Wednesday.

Reds: After an off day, RHP Luis Castillo (1-1) will be on the mound Tuesday night to open a three-game home series with Arizona. RHP Zac Gallen (0-0) starts for the Diamondbacks, who took two out of three from the Reds in a series earlier this month in Phoenix. Castillo struck out seven in a no-decision on Tuesday. Coming off the disabled list, Gallen struck out eight over four innings in Tuesday's loss to the A's.

Cleveland Indians' Amed Rosario, left, reaches first base safely as Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto, right, fields the ball during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Sunday, April 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

Cleveland Indians' Yu Chang hits the ball for a single during the third inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Sunday, April 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

Cleveland Indians' Roberto Perez hits a three-run home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Sunday, April 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

Cleveland Indians' Eddie Rosario makes a catch for an out during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Sunday, April 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto hits a two-run RBI double during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians in Cincinnati, Sunday, April 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

A view of the field during the fourth inning of a baseball game between the Cleveland Indians and the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Sunday, April 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster