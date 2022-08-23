Bids for signed Warren Buffett portrait already top $30,000

The portrait of Buffett created by Motiva Art features a grid of letters over the picture that light up to spell out several of the legendary investor's famous quotes. The eBay auction of this artwork probably won't rival the $19 million someone paid earlier this year for a private lunch with Buffett, but it's still likely to attract big bidders among the Berkshire Hathaway CEO's devoted followers.

The auction that began earlier this week is set to wrap up on Buffett's 92nd birthday on Aug. 30.