Bidens visit patients at Children's National Hospital

When finished, Jill Biden said, “Thanks for coming and listening to me read and have the president hold the book."

Her husband added, “That’s my job."

Before reading the book, the president and first lady met in private with pediatric patients and their families. The White House said they also thanked doctors, nurses and staff, including at the hospital's cardiac intensive care unit.

Jill Biden's visit continued an 80-year annual tradition dating to Bess Truman of first ladies bringing holiday cheer to children who are too ill to be at home on Christmas. President Biden decided to join his wife last year, the first visit by a sitting president.

Before leaving, the president told parents to “be strong.”

“It’s gonna be OK,” he said.

Credit: Andrew Harnik Credit: Andrew Harnik

